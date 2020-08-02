1/
Betty M. Patterson
1938 - 2020
Betty M. Patterson

Red Lion - Betty M. (Green) Patterson 82, formerly of of Windsor, died Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of the late George H. Patterson.

She was born January 7, 1938 in Windsor. She was the daughter of the late Reda (Hivner) Green and Wilbur Green.

Betty was a member of the Red Lion Legion Post #543 Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from General Dynamics and Olin Corp. in 1999 with 22 years of service.

Betty was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Rosh and June Barker.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is in charge of the cremation and burial at Mt. Rose Cemetery.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
