Betty M. Potter

Manchester - Betty M. (Beck) Potter, 90, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Manchester on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Potter.

Mrs. Potter was born on Saturday, September 8, 1928 in Dover Twp., daughter of the late George O. and Esther M. (Spangler) Beck.

Betty was employed by York Container from which she retired after 25 years of service.

She was a member of First Church of the Brethren in York.

Survivors include a daughter, Nancy A. Spahr of Manchester; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Potter; sister, Mary A. Stover; two brothers, George and Harry Beck.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019
