Betty M. (Senft) Shaffer
Seven Valleys - Betty M. (Senft) Shaffer, 85, of Seven Valleys, died Friday July 31, 2020 at Rest Haven York. She was the wife of the late Clyde E. Shaffer.
Mrs. Shaffer was born on October 9, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Edwin and Ida (Glatfelter) Senft Gladfelter.
She was employed with York Hospital (Wellspan) as a Housekeeping Supervisor for many years retiring in 2010. Prior to that had been employed as a seamstress with the former Seven Valleys Garment Company.
Betty was a member of Hanover Wesleyan Church, now known as Wellspring Wesleyan Church in Hanover and attended Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene in York.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, gospel concerts, going to the beach and holiday family events.
Betty leaves, five children, Sharon A. McGuigan (Randy) of Lilitz, PA, Bradley E. Shaffer (Lea Ann) of Seven Valleys, Diane M. Seitz (Jon) of Glen Rock, Keith A. Shaffer (Tami) of Seven Valleys, and Connie M. Logan (Leander) of Creedmoor NC; 11 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson Troy McGuigan and her beloved Dachshunds, Maurice and Sam.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Wellspring Wesleyan Church, 127 Hickory Lane, Hanover with Pastor Jerry Beers, officiating. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Interment will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at Zion Shaffer's Church Cemetery, Seven Valleys.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seyfert Camp Meeting, 3970 Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com