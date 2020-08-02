1/1
Betty M. (Senft) Shaffer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. (Senft) Shaffer

Seven Valleys - Betty M. (Senft) Shaffer, 85, of Seven Valleys, died Friday July 31, 2020 at Rest Haven York. She was the wife of the late Clyde E. Shaffer.

Mrs. Shaffer was born on October 9, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Edwin and Ida (Glatfelter) Senft Gladfelter.

She was employed with York Hospital (Wellspan) as a Housekeeping Supervisor for many years retiring in 2010. Prior to that had been employed as a seamstress with the former Seven Valleys Garment Company.

Betty was a member of Hanover Wesleyan Church, now known as Wellspring Wesleyan Church in Hanover and attended Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene in York.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, gospel concerts, going to the beach and holiday family events.

Betty leaves, five children, Sharon A. McGuigan (Randy) of Lilitz, PA, Bradley E. Shaffer (Lea Ann) of Seven Valleys, Diane M. Seitz (Jon) of Glen Rock, Keith A. Shaffer (Tami) of Seven Valleys, and Connie M. Logan (Leander) of Creedmoor NC; 11 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson Troy McGuigan and her beloved Dachshunds, Maurice and Sam.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Wellspring Wesleyan Church, 127 Hickory Lane, Hanover with Pastor Jerry Beers, officiating. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Interment will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at Zion Shaffer's Church Cemetery, Seven Valleys.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seyfert Camp Meeting, 3970 Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wellspring Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wellspring Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wellspring Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved