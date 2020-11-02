1/1
Betty Mae Harper
Betty Mae Harper

York - Betty Mae (Myers) Harper, 97, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Kelly Drive, York. She was the wife of William E. "Bill" Harper who died on February 1, 2017.

Mrs. Harper was born in York on April 29, 1923, daughter of the late Earl C. and Edna S. (Whitecomb) Myers.

She was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, York where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Alter Guild and the Women's Guild.

Survivors include three daughters, Anne L. Myers and her husband, Robert of York, Sara J. Roth and her husband, Daniel of Mt. Joy and Susan A. Harper of York; three grandchildren, Michelle S. Garcia and her husband, Rolando, David W. Schrantz and his wife, Michelle, and Alex R. Cadoux; a great grandson, William D. Schrantz; a great granddaughter, Jane L. Schrantz; a brother, Philip T. Myers of York, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date and burial will be private in Shiloh Union Cemetery.

Please make memorial contributions to the Shiloh United Church of Christ Building Fund, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice Program, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave.,






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

