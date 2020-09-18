Betty Messersmith
East Berlin - Betty J. Messersmith, age 76, passed away at home on September 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Barry L. Messersmith, who passed away in 2016.
Betty was born in York on June 27, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Fredrick Sr. and Mary (Hoffmaster) Kottmyer. She graduated from William Penn High School Class of 1962. She was a long time Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved to play bingo, and enjoyed crocheting and completing word-searches. She also liked to watch the Game Show Network, especially liking Steve Harvey. She cherished her time with her family, and her dog Bella.
Betty is survived by her daughter Kelly Mummert and spouse Brad; her son Barry Messersmith Jr, and spouse Wendy; her grandchildren Josh and spouse Tiffany, Cameron and spouse Jackie, Elaine, Colby and spouse Brittane, Karli and spouse Kyle, Jake, and Dalton; her step-grandson Christopher; and her 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Freedman, Charlie, and William Kottmyer; and her sister Darlene Keeley. In addition to her husband Barry, she was preceded in death by her brothers Fredrick Jr. and George Kottmyer.
Following cremation, a gathering will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the gathering will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory can be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, or the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.