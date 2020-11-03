Betty Murphy
Red Lion - Betty E. (Graham) Beaverson Kinard Murphy, 91, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Donald Murphy and the late Charles Kinard.
Services will be private with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Red Lion, Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mrs. Murphy was born in Lower Windsor Township on November 16, 1928, the daughter of the late George Graham and Mildred (Burtner) Westhafer. She worked for Curtain Call Costumes, which later became Tighe Industries.
Mrs. Murphy was a member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid baker.
Mrs. Murphy leaves two daughters, Trudy L. Eaton of Red Lion and Linda J. Gordon of Brogue; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; six great, great grandchildren; and numerous stepchildren and step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda J. Talley; a great grandson, Joseph Heikes, a brother, Dean and a sister, Greta.
Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Helping Hand, 412 W. King Street, York, PA 17401. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com