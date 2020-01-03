|
Betty R. Horn
York - Betty R. Horn, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at York Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Glenn J. Horn.
Betty was born in York on March 10, 1929, daughter of the late Roy and Nettie (Reever) Forry.
Betty retired from Orinoka Silk Mills. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam. She enjoyed working in her yard, reading, and being with her dogs. Betty also loved spending time with her family, especially at family picnics.
Betty is survived by three sons, Gary G. Horn and his wife, Karen, Thomas L. Horn and his wife, Susan, and Michael L. Horn and his wife, Brenda, all of York; her daughter, Jane E. Knaub of York; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Klinefelter and Doris Weitkamp.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. Danielle E. Neff officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Machpelah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020