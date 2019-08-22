Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Betty R. Markel


1926 - 2019
Betty R. Markel Obituary
Betty R. Markel

Red Lion - Betty R. (Gentzler) Markel, 93, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Markel to whom she was married for 69 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, August 23, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with her grandson in law, The Rev. Robert A. Tucker officiating. A visitation will be held from 11-12:00 Noon on Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Red Lion Cemetery.

Born April 28, 1926 in York, a daughter of the late Frazier E. and Pauline Florence Romaine (Miller) Gentzler, she was a 1945M graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Mrs. Markel retired from Mailman's/Bon-Ton after 40 years of service. Betty enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, watching the wildlife in her yard and surrounding herself in nature. Most of all she enjoyed, loved and cherished her family. Betty was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Markel is survived by a son, Larry R. and wife Melissa Markel of Windsor; a daughter, Lynn E. and husband Bradley Smith of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Lesa Tucker, Tracie Snyder, Nicole Miller, Joshua Markel and Dustin Markel; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert and Ricky Gentzler both of York; and four sisters, Janet Sindlinger, Deloris "Dolly" Nitchman, Karen Chronister and Carol Dick all of York. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Frazier, Russell, Vernon and Marvin Gentzler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357 or to St. Paul's U.M. Church, 45 First Ave., Red Lion, PA 17356.

Special thanks to Home Helpers of Red Lion, especially to Ginnie, for her care and help these last three years.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
