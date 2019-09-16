|
|
Betty Reder White
York - On September 11, Betty Reder White passed from this world after fighting hard against a condition that so terrified her. She joins her husband William (Pinky) White, her sisters Anna and Mary, her grandson Ben, and her granddaughter Bethany.
Those who knew her will remember her positive energy and sweet smile, which even her battle with dementia could not stifle. She read almost constantly throughout most of her life, giving her a little knowledge about everything here and there. She was always intelligent and, as a child was first in her class despite the fact that her family's constant moving throughout the Depression years took her to new schools often.
Ten years older than her next youngest sibling, she helped her mother raise three sisters and a brother, giving her a love for motherhood that helped her raise her own five children and, later, helped with four of her nineteen grandchildren.
Her favorite books as a child were by Gene Stratton-Porter and the Pollyanna series by Eleanor H. Porter. The Pollyanna books became a great influence for her all her life. "Things will work out," she would often say. She was a great source of comfort and stability for her kids when, as adults, they went through trying times.
She was a devoted Ohio State fan, from which she graduated in 1946 and where she met and married her dear husband Pinky. They were teammates while they were together up until 1987 when he passed away. "We rode the wave of prosperity after World War II," she remarked more than once. She felt that, for the most part, she led a charmed life.
She was a public school teacher for much of her adult life, only interrupting that calling for the higher one of raising her five children. At school she taught her students about the "magic bridge," which would solve every algebra problem and, quite possibly, the world's. "Move things over, make friends, make the problems cancel out."
She put so much of herself into the groups she joined that she often became president. She joined Welcome Wagon after feeling the need for that helpful organization when she moved to New Albany, Indiana. She was an active member of Bel Air Womans Club, multiple Bridge clubs, and TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) for many years where she worked to stay healthy with sensible eating, rather than with exercise (which she called a four letter word). A lifelong Methodist, Betty was a member of Fallston United Methodist Church.
She leaves behind her brothers, Emmett (Shorty) Reder and Harold Embree, her sister, Martha Hockenbery, and multiple nieces and nephews; her five children, Bill (and Jo Ellen), John (and Nancy), Bob (and Oksana), Shay (and Dave), and Tom (and Jenny) and her bonus daughter Sue Peters; twenty grandchildren: Liam, Aiden, Sean, Aretha, David, Camerin, Caiti, Cayla, Caden, Polina, Anastasia, Candace, Blaine, Kyle, Karly, Sam, Tim, Andrew, Amanda, all their spouses, and Helen Barreto. Currently, her ten great grandchildren are: Daniel, Lucas, Noah, River, Wyatt, Remy, Luke, Misty, Lily, and Owen.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Fellowship on Mulberry St. in York on 9/21/19 at 4:00 PM.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019