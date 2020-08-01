1/1
Betty Romesburg
Betty Romesburg

Spring Grove - Betty A. (LeClere) Romesburg, age 89, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Hanover.

Betty was born in Westmoreland County, Pittsburgh PA on May 11, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Harry D. LeClere and Allice (Toohey). She was an avid reader and liked to watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

She is survived by her granddaughter Jamie Bahn, her sons Jim Romesburg and Kenneth Romesburg; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Paul T. LeClere and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Sandra L. Romesburg, a grandchild and her brother William E. LeClere.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
