Betty V. (Wallace) Detwiler
Newville - Betty V. (Wallace) Detwiler, entered into God's care on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:20 am after a brief illness at Green Ridge Village Nursing Home in Newville , where she resided for the past eight years, at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Elwood S. Detwiler who entered into rest on May 25, 2010, with whom she was married to for 63 years.
She was born in Long Level, PA, on July 31, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Anna C. (Kline) Wallace. Betty graduated from the Red Lion High School, Class of 1943. She worked at ITT Grinnell, retiring in 1987, after many years of service. She was a lifetime member of the former Ebenezer United Methodist Church at Long Level and attended the East Side Bible Church in Wrightsville. Betty was a member of the Cabin Branch Farm Women of East Prospect and Craley, she volunteered with Vacation Bible School, an avid gardener, amateur artist, and enjoyed sewing. She was always busy, taking care of her home and her family and she was an excellent cook.
She leaves her two daughters to cherish her memory, Anita D. Herman and husband George of York and Susan Sheaffer and husband Michael of Carlisle. Betty was the loving grandmother to: Joshua Herman (Athena), Christopher Herman, Sarah Darr ( Luke), Katie Sheaffer (husband, Adam Sneed), and Drew Sheaffer, and great grandmother of five, Amalea Rose Herman, Grayson Herman, Samuel Darr, Jillian Darr and Wallace Sneed. She has a brother, Lowell Wallace and his wife Gardenia of New Freedom and three nieces/nephews.
A viewing will be on Monday, March 25th from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Betty will begin at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis F. Woods, officiating. Burial will be at East Prospect (Riverview) Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or to GPA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
God hath promised strength for the day, rest for the labor and light for the way, grace for the trials, help from above, unfailing sympathy, and undying love. In our hearts forever.
Please share favorite memories at www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019