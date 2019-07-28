|
|
Betty Warner
York - Betty E. (Jones) Warner, age 87, passed away at home on July 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Sherman D. Warner, who passed away in 1995.
Betty was born in York on September 16, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Raymond H. Jones and Edna (Lewis) Jones. She graduated from York High School and worked at Seven Valleys Garment Co., prior to retiring. She was very active in the community and will be sadly missed by all of her friends and family.
Betty was predeceased by her son Bradley E. Warner and is survived by her son Stephen R. Warner and his wife Denise of Spring Grove; her grandchildren Jeremy Warner and his wife Anne Marie and Christopher Warner and his wife Valerie and her great grandchildren Jillian, Marina, Jaren and Zella. She is also survived by her sister Dottie Wilt and her husband Stephen of York and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to York County SPCA, N. Susquehanna Trail., York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 28, 2019