Beverley Keyes Williams
York - Beverley Keyes Williams, age 82, of York, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home. Born in Buffalo, NY on November 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Sanford H. and Virginia (Pierson) Keyes. Beverley was raised in Haworth, NJ, and after high school, graduated from Syracuse University. It was at Syracuse that she met the love of her life, Earl L. Williams. Beverley and Earl were married December 8, 1961, and she was the light of Earl's life for 57 years of marriage.
Beverley retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Labor and Industry, where she was an unemployment case worker for 25 years. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Beverley was a longtime member of the York Area Welcome Wagon Dinner Club and the Women's Friendship Club of York. She enjoyed collecting Royal Doulton Toby Mugs, bear figurines, and Native American art. She and Earl loved to travel together. Their many trips included Oklahoma, Arizona, and Hawaii in the states, and abroad in New Zealand, Australia, and France.
Beverley will be most remembered as a caring wife, mother, and grandmother and as one of the finest ladies one could ever meet. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, Beverley is survived by her daughters Allyson H. Williams, and her companion David Hajjar of York, Andrea W. Lavallee, and her husband Edward of Glen Rock, her grandson Jared Lavallee, and her step-grandson Steven Lavallee, and his wife Samantha. She is also survived by her brothers Richard P. Keyes, and his wife Keitha and their family of Sydney, Australia and Christopher H. Keyes, and his wife Betty and their family of Oklahoma City, OK.
A celebration of Beverley's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with memories shared by family and friends. Private interment in Mount Rose Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverley's memory may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019