Beverly A. Burg

Beverly A. Burg Obituary
Beverly A. Burg

York, PA - Beverly A. Burg, 80, passed away in Wellspan York Hospital on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in York on July 11, 1939, a daughter of the late George P. and Lois A. Sipe Barley. Mrs. Burg was retired from Jacks Clothing Store. She was a graduate of William Penn Class of 1957. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her sons: Matthew H, husband of Heidi E. Burg, Clay, PA and Jonathan E. Burg with his Fiancee Melissa M. Kline, York; sister: Judy E. wife of William Krouse, Red Lion; grandchildren: Gwen and Riley Bashen; Joshua Burg with Fiancee Nancy DeSalvo; Cole Burg; Jessica Ward; nieces: Shelly Krouse and Billie Shue. A Graveside Service will be held in Heiland View Cemetery, 3050 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion, PA, 17356 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00AM. Memorial Contributions may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 510, Red Lion, PA, 17356. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
