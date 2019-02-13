Beverly A. Hoffman



West Manchester Twp - Beverly Ann (Krout) Hoffman, age 80, of West Manchester Township, York, passed away peacefully with her daughters and grandson by her side on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Hoffman, who passed away in 1996.



Born January 10, 1939 in York, she was the only child of the late Clarence H. and Ida Pauline (Eberle) Krout. She retired from Honeywell where she worked as a circuit board assembler for 23 years. She was a member of Paradise Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shiloh American Legion Post 791 Ladies Auxiliary, West York Veterans of Foreign War Post 8951 Ladies Auxiliary, and was a volunteer at the York County SPCA.



Beverly was a dedicated Bingo player and loved to play the slots at Hollywood Casino. She also loved all animals and was an avid reader. Her favorite time was when she was with her beloved grandson, Austin.



Mrs. Hoffman is survived by two daughters, Valerie L. (Resh) Diehl, with whom she resided, and Jodi L. (Resh) Shaffer, both of York and the biggest light in her life, grandson Austin L. Shaffer, along with her kitty, Callie Girl.



A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at Paradise Union Cemetery, located next to the church at 3241 Church Rd, Thomasville, with The Rev. Douglas E. Johnson officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North. York, PA 17406.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019