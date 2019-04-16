|
|
Beverly Ann Baynes
York - Beverly Ann Baynes, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, entered into rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence at the age of 74.
She was the wife of Harry Baynes, sharing 55 years of marriage.
Beverly was born in Victoria, TX on October 24, 1944, daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie (Dewees) Royle.
Beverly had a love for animals. She donated to and supported many charities including the ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Rescue, and .
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Terry Eckler, Tracey Dunham, Shelly Marks, and Tammy Goshaw; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild; and her sister, Linda Weest.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019