Beverly Ann Myers


1946 - 2020
Red Lion - Beverly Ann Myers, 73, of Red Lion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. Beverly was born on November 26, 1946 in York. Daughter of the late Sterling and Ruth (Myers) Shirey. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as the Postmaster in Jacobus. The service and burial will be private.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Myers, of Red Lion and a son, Robert Myers, of Harrisburg. 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Three sisters: Deborah Shirey, Ruthann Reigart, and Rebekah Fourhman. A brother: Allen Shirey, Jr.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
