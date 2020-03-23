|
|
Beverly Ann Webb
Fawn Grove - BEVERLY ANN WEBB, age 76 years of Fawn Grove, PA, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:40 am at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Columbia, PA. She was the wife of Ralph Wilson Webb, who died on June 16, 2016.
Beverly was born in York, PA on May 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Elmer Richard and Mary Louise (Little) Miller, however she was raised by her grandparents, Walter S. Miller and Belle Miller after her mother died. She was a 1962 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School.
Beverly worked for McCorquodale Color Card, Inc. in Whiteford, MD until they closed. She then worked at Walmart and retired from South Eastern School District. She was a life member of the Citizens Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary where she loved working in the kitchen. Beverly also enjoyed her times at Fawn Grove Olde Tyme Days. She was an avid discount shopper and loved a good deal.
She is survived by two sons, Kirk and his wife Sandy of Fawn Grove, David and his wife Rita of Fawn Grove. Her twin sister Barbara Lowe and her husband Dave of Fawn Grove.
Three grandchildren, Christina Brown and her husband Tim of Stewartstown, Alexis Thomas and her husband Justin of York and Justin Webb of Fawn Grove.
One great grandson, Landyn Brown of Stewartstown.
Private family services will be held and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Fawn Grove, PA.
Officiating will be Chaplain Justin Thomas.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Citizens Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, 171 South Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA 17321 or Hospice & Palliative Care Compassus, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020