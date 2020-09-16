Beverly Hall-Knight
Hanover - On Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Hanover, PA, heaven gained a beautiful angel Beverly Sue Hall - Knight. At the age of 61, Beverly lost her battle with COPD with her family by her side. She was born on December 24, 1958, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Ralph and Winne Hall. Beverly leaves behind her husband Virgil Knight; three children: Drew Cox, Bruce Hall and Melissa Corbi; three siblings: Ginger Parker, Lydia Scornavacchi and Ralph Hall; thirteen beautiful grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. Graveside services will follow immediately after, at the Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run , VA . Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com