Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
1952 - 2019
Beverly Kline Obituary
Beverly Kline

York - Beverly Lynn Kline, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Well Span York Hospital. She was the wife of Michael L. Kline.

Born in York on January 14, 1952, Beverly was the daughter of Allen Ziegler of York and the late Elaine (Keech) Ziegler. She retired from Harley Davidson.

The celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York with the Rev. Paul Guiliano of Paradise Holtzschwam ECC officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In addition to her husband of 51 years, Mrs. Kline is survived by two sons, Todd Kline and wife, Kim of Hanover and Matthew Kline and wife, Corinne of York; one grandson, Tanner Kline; four brothers, Blake Ziegler, Dave Ziegler, Tim Ziegler and Gregg Ziegler; nieces and nephews.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
