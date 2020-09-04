1/1
Beverly L. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly L. Cook

RED LION - Beverly L. (Stokes) Cook, 77, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Robert G. Cook to whom she was married for 53 years.

A Celebration of Life Tribute will be 11AM, Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. R. Jeffrey Fisher. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Born May 1, 1943 in Brogue, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Edna (McKinley) Stokes.

She was employed with the PA Department of Transportation for 30 plus years until her retirement.

A member of Bethel United Methodist Church, she also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling with her sisters and spending time at their beach house in Ocean City.

Mrs. Cook is also survived by one son, John B. Cook of Red Lion; two daughters, Lori A. Hatterer and husband, Jeff of E. Prospect and Sherry L. Cook of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Corbin, Tracey, Amanda, Nicole and Daniel; five great grandchildren; one brother, Stewart Stokes and wife, Rose of Brogue; three sisters, Andrea Fisher of York, Patricia Frey and husband, Bill of Brogue and Robin McCallister and husband, John of Red Lion; brother-in-law, Barry Garver; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Daugherty and Elaine Cook and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda L. Garver.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509; New York, NY 10018.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved