Beverly L. Cook
RED LION - Beverly L. (Stokes) Cook, 77, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Robert G. Cook to whom she was married for 53 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be 11AM, Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. R. Jeffrey Fisher. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born May 1, 1943 in Brogue, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Edna (McKinley) Stokes.
She was employed with the PA Department of Transportation for 30 plus years until her retirement.
A member of Bethel United Methodist Church, she also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling with her sisters and spending time at their beach house in Ocean City.
Mrs. Cook is also survived by one son, John B. Cook of Red Lion; two daughters, Lori A. Hatterer and husband, Jeff of E. Prospect and Sherry L. Cook of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Corbin, Tracey, Amanda, Nicole and Daniel; five great grandchildren; one brother, Stewart Stokes and wife, Rose of Brogue; three sisters, Andrea Fisher of York, Patricia Frey and husband, Bill of Brogue and Robin McCallister and husband, John of Red Lion; brother-in-law, Barry Garver; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Daugherty and Elaine Cook and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda L. Garver.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509; New York, NY 10018.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com