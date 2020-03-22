|
|
Billy Eugene Zeigler
Billy Eugene Zeigler entered final rest March 20,2020. Billy was born in York on September 19, 1929.
He graduated from York High in 1947, then served in the US Army in occupied Germany after WWII. He was employed by Carl Beasley Ford for 43 years. He was very active in the Elks lodge, B.P.O.E. #213 in York for over 50 years. He was active many years at the downtown YMCA. Billy loved to hunt and tell stories of the past. He could often be found at Coomb's tavern and was a kind and gentle spirit ready to tell a joke and brighten your day. He loved children and dogs. His "puppies" were always "rescues" from shelters, and were treated like children. Billy is preceded in death by his father, Melchior Benedict Zeigler, and mother, Bessie Marie (Stouch) Zeigler, and lifelong companion Norma Faulkowski. He leaves to cherish his memory, his dear friend Phyllis Tolhurst, a sister Nancy Z. McCleaf and husband Lewis, of York, nephews Allen McCleaf, Brian McCleaf and his wife Hope, niece Carol Baker and husband Robert, 4 grandnephews, 3 grand nieces, who along with many friends and relatives will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced due to the novel corona virus.
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center 717-266-3591 has arrangements
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020