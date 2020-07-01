1/1
Blaine H. Weisser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blaine H. Weisser

York - Blaine H. Weisser, 66, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Schobinger) Weisser. The couple planned to celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary on October 12.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Certified Life-Cycle Celebrant Donna Hoffman officiating. A visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. prior to the service.

Born on November 12, 1953 in York, he was the son of the late Bartholomew and Mary Ellen (Bruggeman) Weisser. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. Blaine was a mental health case worker at Bell Socialization Services, Inc.

Mr. Weisser was a lifelong and well-known musician in the area and also enjoyed being Santa Claus for 15 years. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Deborah, Blaine is survived by his son, Keith Weisser and his wife, Laura of Dallastown; daughter, Sarah Beth Weisser and her husband, Jason Wise of Essex, MD; three grandchildren, Jack Wise, Ziggy Weisser and Violet Weisser; brother, Bartholomew "Buster" Weisser and his wife, Linda of York; cousin, Donna Hoffman and her husband, Van of Lewisberry; and best friend Tom Dawes and his wife, Susan of York.

Memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic High School Music Program, 601 East Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved