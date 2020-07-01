Blaine H. Weisser
York - Blaine H. Weisser, 66, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Schobinger) Weisser. The couple planned to celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary on October 12.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Certified Life-Cycle Celebrant Donna Hoffman officiating. A visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on November 12, 1953 in York, he was the son of the late Bartholomew and Mary Ellen (Bruggeman) Weisser. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. Blaine was a mental health case worker at Bell Socialization Services, Inc.
Mr. Weisser was a lifelong and well-known musician in the area and also enjoyed being Santa Claus for 15 years. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Deborah, Blaine is survived by his son, Keith Weisser and his wife, Laura of Dallastown; daughter, Sarah Beth Weisser and her husband, Jason Wise of Essex, MD; three grandchildren, Jack Wise, Ziggy Weisser and Violet Weisser; brother, Bartholomew "Buster" Weisser and his wife, Linda of York; cousin, Donna Hoffman and her husband, Van of Lewisberry; and best friend Tom Dawes and his wife, Susan of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic High School Music Program, 601 East Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403.
