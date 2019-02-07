|
|
Blake W. Coons
York Haven - Blake W. Coons, 51, of York Haven, passed away at 12:50 PM on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at York Hospital.
Blake was born March 13, 1967 in York and was the son of Audrey Jean (Horning) Coon of York Haven and the late Merle E. Coon.
In 1985 he graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester and was a member of the James A. Danner V.F.W. Post 537 in Etters.
Blake is survived by his mother, Audrey, and his best friend Sonny Kope of 51 years.
A private graveside service and burial for Blake will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019