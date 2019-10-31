|
Blanche A. Bull
Parkton, MD - Blanche A. Bull, 85, of Parkton, MD passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD. She was the wife of the late Allen B. Bull, Sr.
Born in Owings Mills, MD she was a daughter of the late Henry M. Black, Sr. and Almeda M. (Hengst) Black. Blanche and her late husband Allen owned and operated their own building supply company, Bull's Supply Co., Inc. from 1952 and retiring in 2007. She was a former member of the Hametown Lutheran Church, Maryland Line United Methodist Church and was a current member of Oakland Church in Freeland, Woman of the Moose Chapter 1469 in Forest Hill and enjoyed traveling across the US, crossword puzzles, playing board games as well as on the computer, gardening and tending to her flowers and vegetables and spending time with her English Bulldogs Mamie and George.
Blanche is survived by five children Allen B. Bull, Jr. and wife Crystal of New Freedom, Sherri D., wife of Dennis Badders of Parkton, Joanne, wife of Art Rivers of Gaylord, MI, Doris M., wife of John Lowe of Parkton and Mary Jane Bull of Parkton; nine grandchildren Trisch and Bud, Tammie and Allen, Troy and Kim, Allen M., Staci and Andrew, Loretta and Brandon, Kenny, Jessica and Matt, and Danielle; nine great-grandchildren Ashley Blum, Allison Blum, Alivia Blum, Chad Lewis, Cassie Lewis, Hayley Jendrek, Sarah Jendrek, Emma Brooks and Alexa Kautz; seven siblings Marlene J. Stine, William U. Black and wife Donna, Brenda L. McLane, Earlene L. Burns, Earl L. Black and wife Theresa, Lucienne M. Laughman and Paul E. Black and wife Barb. She was preceded in death by one brother Henry M. Black, Jr. and three sisters Mary J. Forry, Linda L. Black and Faye L. Black.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will follow in New Freedom Cemetery. Viewings for Blanche will be held Sunday evening from 6-8PM and on Monday from 10AM until the time of her funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn-Mar Human Services, 310 Old Freeland Rd., Freeland, MD 21053.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019