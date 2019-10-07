Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Yoe Union Cemetery
Apple Valley Drive
Yoe, PA
Blanche Innerst


1921 - 2019
York - Blanche G. Innerst, 98, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services-South. She was the wife of the late Willard W. Innerst.

Born in Red Lion on July 11, 1921, Blanche was the daughter of the late Carrie Messersmith Bull.

The private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Yoe Union Cemetery, Apple Valley Drive, Yoe with the Rev. Dr. S. Philip Covert officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Innerst is survived by her daughter, Beth A. Ruth of York; grandson Eric Ruth of Wrightsville; granddaughter, Kelly Cannon of Issaquah,WA and 3 great grandchildren; Brooke Ruth, Alexander Cannon and Victoria Cannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charities: the or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
