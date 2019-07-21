Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
1918 - 2019
Blender Thomas Obituary
Blender Thomas

York - Blender (Worley) Thomas, 100, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Claude S. Thomas.

Born in Abington, Virginia on October 22, 1918, Blender was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Rose (Adams) Worley. She was a longtime member of York Grace Brethren Church. She loved gardening and working with flowers.

The celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York with Pastor, Dustin Godshall officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, Felton.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by three daughters, Geraldine D. Ward, Betty J. Greenman and Virginia L. Thomas; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Eugene Thomas and was the last living child of 12 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3544 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019
