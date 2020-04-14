Services
Bobbie Laurence Adamson


1933 - 2020
Bobbie Laurence Adamson Obituary
Bobbie Laurence Adamson

Mr. Bobbie Laurence Adamson, age 86, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born December 20, 1933 in Zanesville, Ohio to Harry Laurence and Zelma Ross Adamson.

Mr. Adamson was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Lutheran by faith. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his country in the United States Navy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a skilled aircraft mechanic who built his own airplane. He also was a heating and cooling technician. He was a Sprint Driver who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. He was a Williams Grove and Selinsgrove Track Champion, two-time winner of the Williams Grove National Open, a Pacific Coast Ascot 100 Winner, and the Florida Winter Nationals I.M.C.A. Champion. He lived life to the fullest, whether he was driving a race car or flying an airplane. He was an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Adamson was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Mr. Adamson is survived by his wife Nancy Adamson of 65 years; three sons, Jeff Adamson and wife Tammy, Kevin Adamson and wife Karen, and Brett Adamson and wife Tammy; one daughter, Dawn Britcher and husband Tony; two sisters, Joy Hudson and Janet Lewellen; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life Service was held.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
