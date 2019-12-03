|
|
Bonnie J. Herman
York - Bonnie J. (Brown) Herman, 70, entered into Heaven on November 30, 2019. Born on July 29, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Robert Brown. Bonnie was the wife of John Herman with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage with in April. She worked for many years at Norma's Resturant where she was a cook and a waitress and at Peter Paul Cadbury Company. Bonnie had a love for cooking and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.
Bonnie leaves to cherish her memory, husband, John Herman; sons, John R. Herman and Scott E. Herman; sisters-in-law, Shirley, Pat and Barbara; brothers-in-law, Dale and Barry; families, Lehrs, Dittenlaber and Browns; grandchildren, Zachary, Christina and James Herman. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Norma; brothers-in-law, Walter, Ronald and Tommy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Gladfelter Fuenral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York Pa. Chaplin Larry Roscoe will be officating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019