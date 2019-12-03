Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie J. Herman


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie J. Herman Obituary
Bonnie J. Herman

York - Bonnie J. (Brown) Herman, 70, entered into Heaven on November 30, 2019. Born on July 29, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Robert Brown. Bonnie was the wife of John Herman with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage with in April. She worked for many years at Norma's Resturant where she was a cook and a waitress and at Peter Paul Cadbury Company. Bonnie had a love for cooking and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Bonnie leaves to cherish her memory, husband, John Herman; sons, John R. Herman and Scott E. Herman; sisters-in-law, Shirley, Pat and Barbara; brothers-in-law, Dale and Barry; families, Lehrs, Dittenlaber and Browns; grandchildren, Zachary, Christina and James Herman. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Norma; brothers-in-law, Walter, Ronald and Tommy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Gladfelter Fuenral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York Pa. Chaplin Larry Roscoe will be officating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -