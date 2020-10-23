1/
Bonnie Jean Wetzel
1936 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Wetzel

Wheeling, WV - Bonnie Jean Wetzel, 84, of Wheeling, WV, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling.

She was born on September 12, 1936 in Lebanon, PA, the daughter of the late Solomon and Sadie Gibble.

Bonnie was a Medical Technologist at York Hospital for 30 years. She and her husband lived in York, PA for over 50 years before moving to Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, PA. She was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in York, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Wetzel.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Robert (Jennifer) Wetzel of Wheeling, WV and Andrew Wetzel of Harrisburg, PA and two granddaughters, Haley and Lauren Wetzel.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Personal condolences can be made to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com

Arrangements by Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (304-242-2311).




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kepner Funeral Homes
166 Kruger St
Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 242-2311
