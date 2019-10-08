|
Bonnie Jo Cawthern
Newberry Twp - Bonnie Jo Cawthern, age 50, of Newberry Township, Etters, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence.
Born October 18, 1968 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Shirley (Troup) Fink, of Etters, and the late Rodney Fink. She was employed at Quantum Imaging in Etters, and attended Parkville Bible Church.
In addition to her mother, Bonnie is survived by two sons, Dakota and DeAndre Cawthern; a brother, Gary Moyer, and his spouse Tami; a niece, Tara Mera, and her spouse Eddie; and three nephews, David Moyer, Jr., and his spouse Christopher, Trevor Moyer, and Mason Moyer. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Moyer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Parkville Bible Church, 800 Whisler Road, Etters, with Pastor Andrew Grate officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Parkville Bible Church Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses during this unexpected time of loss
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019