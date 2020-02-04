|
Bonnie Kay Reeser
YORK HAVEN - Bonnie Kay (McNeal) Reeser, 78, of York Haven, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Lowell R. Reeser, Sr. whom she married 58 years ago on May 20, 1961.
Bonnie was born December 24, 1941, in Mechanicsburg, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Margarite (Weiser) McNeal.
She graduated in 1960 from Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill. She was employed for 27 years with the United States Postal Service in York Haven. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna Fire Company in York Haven.
In addition to her husband, Lowell, Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Teresa Stevens and her husband Michael of New Bloomfield, Pa, Donna Starner and her husband Gregory of York Haven; her son, Lowell Reeser, Jr. and his companion Violet of York Haven; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Amanda, Christian, Carly, Austin and Madison; 4 great grandchildren, Mason, Jackson, Harper and Reese; and her sister, Donna Miller of Lewisberry. Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence McNeal, Jr.
A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 970 Pleasant Grove Road, York Haven. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the church. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Stephanie Sechrist. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020