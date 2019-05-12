|
Bonnie L. Clayton
Wrightsville - Bonnie L. Clayton, age 66, of Wrightsville, died peacefully at home, Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Columbia on April 5, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Marion L. (Bupp) Dellinger.
Bonnie worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for more than 45 years. She retired from ManorCare Kingston Court. Bonnie was an avid reader. She enjoyed coloring and collecting horse and cow figurines. Bonnie's main love in life was her family, and she cherished the time she got to spend with her grandson Victor A. McNair, Jr.
In addition to her grandson, she is survived by her niece, who she raised and lived with, Jennifer R. Dellinger, and her husband Victor A. McNair. She is also survived by her sister Jeanne Marie Ilgenfritz of York, and her niece Tonya M. Ilgenfritz of York. Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Irene Dellinger and her brother Harry F. Dellinger, Jr.
Private services for Bonnie will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019