Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Visitation
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Funeral service
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Bonnie L. Garrett


1939 - 2020
Bonnie L. Garrett Obituary
Bonnie L. Garrett

York New Salem - Bonnie L. Garrett, age 80, of York New Salem, died at 12:55 PM Friday, January 10, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold P. Garret, Jr.

Born July 7, 1939 in York, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Katherine (Ness) Braun, she was a former member of the Orchid Society and former secretary of Tri Community Ambulance.

Mrs. Garrett is survived by three daughters, Susan J. Rugh, and her husband Bradley, of Dover, Kathleen R. Burkhardt, and Lisa A. Garrett, both of York New Salem; two sons, David M. Garrett, and his wife Suzanne, of Seven Valleys, and Harold P. Garrett, III, and his wife Valicia, of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles E. Braun, Jr., of York.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Paul Thompson, of Freedom Rider Church officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
