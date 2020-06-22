Bonnie L. Jones
Bonnie L. Jones

York - Bonnie Lee (Burkins) Jones, 78, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Linwood B. Jones.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Freysville Cemetery.

Born on April 3, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Burkins and Ethel Madeline (Mortorff) Riley. Bonnie was an assembler at AMP, now Tyco, for many years until her retirement.

Mrs. Jones loved her retirement life. In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling to the beach, especially her two trips to Hawaii.

Along with her husband, Linwood, Bonnie is survived by her son, Craig Boyce of Red Lion; sister, Melissa Gaines and her husband, Scott of York; and brother, Clyde Burkins, Jr. and his wife, Ann Funk of Wrightsville.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
