Bonnie L. Spancake
York, PA - Bonnie L. Spancake, 81 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on August 27, 2019. She was the wife of Lee A. Spancake with whom she observed their 59th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2019.
Born March 3, 1938 in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (Shay) Larson.
Bonnie retired as an RN from the ICU of York Hospital following twenty years of employment and previously worked as an RN in Altoona for twenty years.
She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in York.
In addition to her husband, Bonnie is survived by her son, Dane A. Spancake of York, PA, her daughter, Jodie Sauers of Bensalem, PA and a sister, Trudy Lynch of Altoona, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Stephens Lytch officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. A private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bonnie Spancake Memorial Fund at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019