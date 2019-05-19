|
|
Bonnie Sue Godfrey
Hallam - Bonnie Sue Godfrey (Sowers), 61, of Hallam passed away May 15, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of James Godfrey.
Born February 9, 1958 in York, she was the daughter of Erma (Henry) Winkel of Phoenix, AZ and the late Donald Winkel.
Bonnie was employed with M&T Bank. She was a 1976 graduate of York Suburban High School.
Bonnie loved gardening and most of the time could be found in the yard planting her favorite flowers. When she wasn't gardening, you could find her at the river on the boat with Jim and her children. Although Bonnie spent the last couple of years fighting cancer, she was always still able to find her "pink pony." She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and being Mimi to her beloved Ruby.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Josh Sowers and her daughter, Jordan Sowers.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Susquehanna Yacht Club, 1730 Long Level Rd, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
In lieu of flowers, gifts made in memory of Bonnie Godfrey may be directed to support pancreatic cancer research as directed by Ana DeJesus-Acosta at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Checks can be made payable to Johns Hopkins University indicating the gift's designation and mailed to: Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore MD 21297. Gifts can also be made online: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel or by calling the Kimmel Cancer Center Development Office at 410-361-6391 or to the SPCA of York County at https://www.ycspca.org/donate/.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019