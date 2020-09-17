Rev. Dr. Bradley A. Brown
Spring Garden Twp. - Dr. Bradley A. Brown spent the first 69 years of his life passionately and faithfully serving Christ, adoring his Janie, loving his girls, and his grandkids, and championing the local church. He died peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and now continues all of those things as a member of the Church triumphant.
Bradley was born on October 30, 1951 to George and Hazel Brown in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He played baseball and the tuba, and discovered early in life that he could have a conversation with anyone he passed on the street. He was a proud graduate of John Harris High School (1969), Otterbein College (1973), Princeton Theological Seminary (1976), and Drew University (1986). He met the love of his life, Jane Brown, also from Harrisburg, PA, in middle school, took her on their first date in high school, and married her on August 17, 1974.
Bradley was ordained as a Deacon (1974) and an Elder (1977) in the United Methodist Church and spent the next 45 years serving local churches all over central Pennsylvania where he took seriously the call of Christ to go and make disciples of all people. He taught the scriptures with passion and excellence, designed worship experiences that made much of the glory and grandeur of God (with little regard to the time), and sent people out equipped to serve. He mentored countless people, from those he was assigned to those who were simply fortunate enough to cross his path. He believed in people, but even more so in what God could do in and through them.
Bradley and Jane's loving marriage lasted for 46 years and brought them two daughters, of which he was endlessly proud. Their daughter, Laura Brown, is married to her husband John. They have 3 children and live in York, Pennsylvania. Their second daughter, Jennifer Williams, is married to her husband Clark. They have two sons and live in Summerville, South Carolina. Their 5 beloved grandchildren are Liza 16, George 13, Ruth 12, Jacob 11, and Bryant 8. He is also survived by his older sister, Gloria McElwee, and innumerable cousins, relatives, friends, and family.
Bradley's passions extended far and wide to his love of PIAA football officiating, playing golf with the guys, waving his Terrible Towel for the Steelers, blaring Motown hits in his convertible, and playing tuba with any brass ensemble he could find. He was a loving and faithful husband, a present and devoted father, a fun-loving Pap who taught his grandkids to play ball, keep a beat and eat ice cream, and a servant of Christ who lived everyday to the glory of God, believing the best was yet to be.
Bradley will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York. The service will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Chuck Sprenkle and Rev. James VanZant officiating. Live stream of services will be available at www.Facebook.com/KuhnerAssociates
. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Zion Church building fund (1030 Carlisle Road, York, PA 17404) and the Ashley Ridge Church building fund (PO Box 51846, Summerville, SC 29485), honoring Bradley's lifelong passion and pursuit to build and grow the Church of Jesus Christ. KuhnerEquities.com