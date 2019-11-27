|
|
Bradley B. Snyder
Manchester - Bradley B. Snyder, 48, of Manchester, formerly of Mifflinville passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York.
Born in Danville on February 28, 1971, he was the only child of William E. and Susan (Thomas) Snyder. He graduated from Central Columbia High School in 1989 and attended Lafayette College for 1 year. In 1994 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Bloomsburg University. After graduation he worked as a computer analyst at Pfaltzgraff in York. For the past 19 years, he was employed by the State of Pennsylvania as a Database Administrator.
In the nicer months, Brad could be often found working outside either mowing his grass or tending his garden, and he was known for the variety of peppers he grew. His favorite hobbies were golfing and skiing. He was an avid Steelers football fan. In his younger years, he liked hunting.
In addition to his parents, he will be greatly missed by his cousins, Kimberly Longfellow; Doreen Musto; David McGoldrick; and their children.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Irene (McCormick) Snyder; James and Dorothy (Hughes) Thomas; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Heller Funeral Home, LLC, 633 East Third Street, Nescopeck with Pastor Gordan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg. Family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019