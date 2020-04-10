Services
Bradley E. Ely


1951 - 2020
Newberry Twp. - Bradley E. Ely, age 68, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 8:15 PM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Peggy J. (Kissel) Ely.

Born June 12, 1951, in York Haven, he was a son of the late Clair E. and Florence E. (Kope) Ely. HE retired from PPL Corporation after 40 years of employment, working as an equipment operator at the Brunner's Island facility. He was a member of the Wago Club; Hawk Gunning Club; Mount Wolf Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2943; Goldsboro Firemen's Club; Starview Sportsmen Association; and Zeredatha - White Rose Lodge No.451, Free and Accepted Masons. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Ely is survived by two sons, Michael E. Ely, and his wife Tina, of York Haven, and Mark E. Ely, and his wife Carol, of Etters; three grandchildren, Jordan Ely, and his wife Brooke (Hurley) Ely, Erika Ely, and Brooke Ely; seven sisters, Kyna M. Ely, Judith A. Berger, Robin E. Fetrow, Deborah L. Ely, Yvette L. McCarty, Wanda L. Lawyer, and Christine E. Shoemaker; and a brother, Clair E. Ely, Jr.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 Staint Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
