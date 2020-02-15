Resources
Bradley J. Thomas Obituary
York - Bradley J. Thomas,30, entered into rest on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 10, 1989 in York. The son of Scot B. and Barbara (Eline) Thomas of York.

Bradley worked as a metal finisher and machinist. He was a member of St. Mary's Church.

A memorial service will be Thursday February 20, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York.

Including his parents, Bradley is also survived by two children Collin Thomas and Nora Thomas both of Red Lion, a brother Derek Thomas and wife Krista of York, grandparents Bradley W. and Kathy Thomas of Red Lion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
