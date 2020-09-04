Brady R. McCartyYork - Brady Robert McCarty, 25, York, passed away on Saturday, August 29th, 2020.Brady was born June 27, 1995 in York, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the York County School of Technology in 2014, where he studied computer programming and networking. Brady was an advanced student who won numerous awards. He competed in Skills USA, making it to the national competition level. He also played football for a year for the YCST Spartans.He tended to excel at whatever he tried.Brady loved music and he was a very talented musician, He played cello and guitar. His real passion was the guitar. Brady could take a piece of music and make it his own within hours, often less, and he wrote songs as well. He was an avid reader, he especially loved the Harry Potter series and Stephen King novels, but his interests were varied and so was his reading material. His family and friends most note him for his smile, intelligence, sense of humor, and impeccable ability to bring laughter and light into every room - often with ego and style. He was brilliant and empathetic, and he had time for those in need.He loved loud concerts and quiet, natural places.He is survived by his father David McCarty (York, PA), his mother, Faith Sandiford-Bey (Tampa, FL), his four sisters: Misty Rose McCarty (York, PA), Crystal Hipps (Columbia, PA), Nicole Hoover (Landisville, PA), Paige Crawford (Lancaster, PA); paternal grandmother, Dorothy S. McCarty (York, PA); maternal grandmother, Bette Davis (Quarryville, PA); paternal aunt & uncle Sharon and John Schemel, maternal aunt & uncle Hope & Gary Crawford. He had three beautiful children whom he loved: Parker, Zachary, and Serenity. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert F. McCarty, with whom he was very close growing up. He also had numerous other family members-aunts, uncles, cousins, niece & nephews-and many, many friends who he regarded as "fam".He will be deeply missed by so many.A public viewing will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St., York, PA 17404, on Monday, September 7th from 2:00-4:00pm. A celebration of life service will begin at 4:00pm, followed by cremation.Brady loved life, but he also struggled, and he ultimately lost a hard-fought battle with opioid addiction.In his last weeks with us, he wrote, "Recovery is possible. Just trust in God and challenge irrational thinking." He would want to be remembered for his smile, his jokes, and his eclectic intellect. He would also want his struggle to be a guiding light to others who are struggling.There will never be another like Brady.