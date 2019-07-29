Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
Brandon M. Wissinger


1986 - 2019
Brandon M. Wissinger Obituary
Brandon M. Wissinger

Windsor Twp - Brandon Michael Wissinger, age 33, of York, died on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born May 19, 1986 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia, he was a Market Manager overseeing employees in Long Island, New York, and the boroughs, for Summit Retail Solutions, Inc. He loved New York City and his family, and was dedicated to his daughters and his community; forever changing the lives of everyone he encountered with his positive inspiration and charismatic charm. He often took the kids to rid public parks of trash, fed the homeless, and looked for people to help and gave them hope and positivity. Brandon's legacy will lived on through everyone he ever met. He truly loved everyone.

Brandon is survived by his father, Robert Wissinger, Jr., and his fiancée Pamela Toal-Ayaz; his mother Denise Mulkey-Polhamus, and her husband Drew Polhamus; two daughters, Ava Wissinger and Natalia Price; five sisters, Ashley Wissinger, Courtney Wissinger, Bobbie Jo Hartfiel; Anees Ayaz, and Ameera Ayaz; a brother, Nathaniel Wissinger; his grandfather, Robert Wissinger, Sr.; his grandmother, Beverly Steeley-Wissinger; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, George Mulkey, and grandmother, Joan Rodkey-Mulkey.

Funeral services are scheduled for 5:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Jim Quoss, officiating. Visitation will be 3-5:00 PM. Private burial will be in Richland Cemetery in Johnstown. A memorial bench dedicated in his honor will be placed at Farquar Park in York. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in Brandon's memory be made to create and install the bench.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019
