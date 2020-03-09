|
Brandon R. Eaton
Spring Grove - Brandon R. Eaton, 24, died unexpectedly on March 5, 2020.
He was born in York, the son of Roger D. Eaton, Sr. and Amy J. Weyman.
He worked as a loader for Penn Waste, which was a goal of his as a child.
A viewing will be 11am-1pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will be follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Including his parents, Brandon is also survived by step fathers Saladin Dickson of York, Shane Jackson of York, a girlfriend Erin Rohrbaugh of York, two daughters Cecelia R. Eaton of York and Lyllyan R. Milburn of Manchester, six siblings: Kayla Snelbaker of York, Roger D. Eaton, Jr. of Hellam, Asia Eaton of Spring Grove, Shania Jackson of York, Mariah Jackson of York, Jada Jackson of York, three nephews and four nieces.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brandon's go fund me account.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020