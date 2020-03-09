Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon R. Eaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandon R. Eaton Obituary
Brandon R. Eaton

Spring Grove - Brandon R. Eaton, 24, died unexpectedly on March 5, 2020.

He was born in York, the son of Roger D. Eaton, Sr. and Amy J. Weyman.

He worked as a loader for Penn Waste, which was a goal of his as a child.

A viewing will be 11am-1pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will be follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Including his parents, Brandon is also survived by step fathers Saladin Dickson of York, Shane Jackson of York, a girlfriend Erin Rohrbaugh of York, two daughters Cecelia R. Eaton of York and Lyllyan R. Milburn of Manchester, six siblings: Kayla Snelbaker of York, Roger D. Eaton, Jr. of Hellam, Asia Eaton of Spring Grove, Shania Jackson of York, Mariah Jackson of York, Jada Jackson of York, three nephews and four nieces.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brandon's go fund me account.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -