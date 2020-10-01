Breanna L. (Reese) KingDover - Breanna, 26, of York Pennsylvania entered into rest on Monday September 28th, 2020.For those who knew Breanna, would say she was known for her outgoing personality and her smile that would light up a room. She loved to create art, spend time with her family and her fur babies. She will be remembered for her loving, caring and giving spirit.Breanna is preceded in death by her mother, Patti, her maternal grandparents, Joan and Charles and her paternal grandmother Joanne.She is survived by her father and stepmother, Jeff and Martie Reese, her grandfather Edward Reese, her sister Samantha Reese, her stepbrothers Ron and Tom Easter and extended family.Funeral services have been held privately for the family.