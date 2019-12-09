|
Brenda D. Beistline
Newberry Twp - Brenda D. Beistline, age 60, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 5:25 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence after a brief illness.. She was the wife of the late Martin Beistline.
Born January 7, 1959 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Della Mae (Sheaffer) Jones, she loved her job working as a teacher's aid at York Haven Elementary School.
Mrs. Beistline is survived by a daughter, Amy R. Beistline of York Haven; three brothers, Chris Jones, John Jones, and Jack Jones; and a sister, Debbie Drake. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Ward and Bonnie Smith; and a brother, Wilbur Jones, Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Haven Elementary School, 360 Cassel Road, Manchester, PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019