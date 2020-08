Brenda Ellen TroutYork - Brenda Ellen Trout, 70, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in York. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Wanda (Gipe) Ness.Brenda is survived by a grandson, Kahle Wilson; a nephew, Shawn Ness; a grandnephew, Connor Ness; and a daughter, Angela Spiece.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com