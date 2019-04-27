Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Brenda G. Smith Obituary
Brenda G. Smith

York - Brenda G. Smith, 61, of York died April 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Born September 22, 1957 in East Liverpool, OH, she was the daughter of the late Marilyn Jean Bevington and the late Robert Edward Smith and the step daughter of the late John Paul May.

She was a graduate of Red Land High School.

She is survived by 5 sons, Brett Yingling and Jennifer Trish, Shawn and Jennifer Yingling, Daniel Blevins, Christopher and Carrie Gift, and Brandon Gift; 8 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 3 brothers, Paul, David, and Robert Smith and a sister, Cheryl Smith. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, John Smith and Darrel Smith.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with Pastor Eddie Hutcheson officiating. Burial will be in Winterstown Evangelical Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
