|
|
Brenda Godfrey
Red Lion - Brenda E. (Nace) Godfrey, 74, of Red Lion, went home to be with the Lord August 15th, at her residence. She was the wife of late Ray "Preach" Godfrey. She leaves her baby in this life, her beloved dog, Gracie. Gracie supported Brenda through her steadfast dedication, unconditional love and complete loyalty over the last 10 years through sickness and declining health.
Brenda was the born December 9,1944 in Red Lion, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Wilber and Phyllis (Bixler) Nace.
She was a graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School. After high school she became licensed in cosmetology and later found a job as a shipping and receiving clerk.
She is survived by sister, Audrey Edwards, and three brothers, Dennis Nace and his wife Kathy, Ray Nace and wife Sandra, and Mark Nace and wife Doreen. Brenda was also the aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was so blessed to have a close friendship in her next door neighbors,"The Herbsts." Their friendship gave her reason to continue when her health was declining. Their support allowed Brenda to remain in her residence, helping with chores, providing a friendly face every day, or even an egg sandwich that she loved so much. Brenda often said she was truly blessed, and the kindness will never be forgotten. Following the wishes of Brenda, a private service will be held at the convenience of her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the York SPCA
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019