Brenda J. Fanale
York - Brenda J. (Boyer) Fanale 76, was welcomed into the Lords loving arms on Saturday March 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in York PA on February 20, 1944 the youngest daughter of the late Raymond J. (Pappy) an Vernia (Nase) Boyer.
Brenda graduated from West York HS in 1962. Brenda loved to travel; meet new and old friends for a meal; after retirement she focused on being a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of forty seven years, Dale V. Fanale; stepson Dodd Fanale his wife Nicole, Stepdaughter Dalena Little and her husband Tim; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Brenda was preceded in death by her brother Raymond (Sonny) Boyer and sisters Norma Frey and Doris Hamilton.
Her husband extendes a special thanks to Hospice, as well as all the doctors, nurses and aids on the 2nd floor of the Towers at York Hospital for the wonderful care Brenda received.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to her church St. James Lutheran Church 25 N. Adams St. W. York or to the SPCA 3195 N. Susquehanna Trail , York, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by John W. Keffer Funeral Home 902 Mt. Rose Ave York ,PA 17403
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020